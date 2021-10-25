may delivered a positive earnings surprise Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Earnings results for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm earned $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.23% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.79 per share. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Western New England Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for WNEB. The average twelve-month price target for Western New England Bancorp is $8.50 with a high price target of $8.50 and a low price target of $8.50.

Western New England Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Western New England Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $8.85. Western New England Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Western New England Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Western New England Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.32% next year. This indicates that Western New England Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

In the past three months, Western New England Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.85% of the stock of Western New England Bancorp is held by insiders. 50.10% of the stock of Western New England Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB



Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.23% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 11.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 11.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Western New England Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

