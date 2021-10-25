Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Whirlpool stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Whirlpool Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Perform.

Shares of Whirlpool traded down -$1.50 on Friday, reaching $211.90. 440542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694523. Shares of Whirlpool were trading at $211.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average is $217.01.Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $208.28 and a 12 month high of $257.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Whirlpool’s today has traded high as $212.98 and has touched $208.28 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Whirlpool Earnings and What to expect:

Whirlpool last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool has generated $18.55 earnings per share over the last year ($30.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for Whirlpool are expected to decrease by -8.93% in the coming year, from $26.21 to $23.87 per share. Whirlpool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Whirlpool are expected to decrease by -8.93% in the coming year, from $26.21 to $23.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 7.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.09. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 7.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.44. Whirlpool has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Whirlpool has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $209.28 And 5 day price change is $3.57 (1.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 995,939. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $205.30 and 20 day price change is -$1.93 (-0.91%) and average 20 day moving volume is 723,075. 50 day moving average is $213.06 and 50 day price change is -$22.30 ( -9.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 590,204. 200 day moving average is $217.01 and 200 day price change is $30.66 (17.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 648,381.

Other owners latest trading in Whirlpool :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 78,906 which equates to market value of $16.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Whirlpool

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 184,858 which equates to market value of $37.69M and appx 0.00% owners of Whirlpool

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Optimum Investment Advisors were 141 which equates to market value of $29K and appx 0.00% owners of Whirlpool

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.73% for Whirlpool

