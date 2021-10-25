Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Earnings results for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Whitestone REIT has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.93 per share. Whitestone REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Whitestone REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721235”.

Analyst Opinion on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

like Whitestone REIT stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 65.63% of gave Whitestone REIT an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Whitestone REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Whitestone REIT is 46.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whitestone REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.24% next year. This indicates that Whitestone REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

In the past three months, Whitestone REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by insiders. 57.68% of the stock of Whitestone REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR



Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 41.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Whitestone REIT is 41.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Whitestone REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here