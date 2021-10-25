WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Raised by DA Davidson to $54.00

WSFS Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. WSFS Financial stock Target Raised by DA Davidson on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $54.00. The analysts previously had $48.00 target price. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WSFS Financial traded down -$2.64 on friday, reaching $53.03. 259685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291989. On friday, Shares of WSFS Financial closed at $53.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.08. While on yearly highs and lows, WSFS Financial today has traded high as $55.38 and has touched $51.75 on the downward trend.

WSFS Financial Earnings and What to expect:

WSFS Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($5.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to decrease by -18.50% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $3.70 per share. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$54.56 And 5 day price change is -$1.70 (-3.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 261,332. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $53.69 and 20 day price change is $1.73 (3.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 289,203. 50 day moving average is $48.39 and 50 day price change is $6.52 ( 14.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 241,283. 200 day moving average is $48.57 and 200 day price change is $5.80 (12.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 354,144.

Other owners latest trading in WSFS Financial :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 3,800 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of WSFS Financial

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 4,250 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of WSFS Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 19,177 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.00% owners of WSFS Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.54% for WSFS Financial

