Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Earnings results for ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. ACNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Analyst Opinion on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

There is not enough analysis data for ACNB.

Dividend Strength: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ACNB has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

In the past three months, ACNB insiders have sold 1,627.83% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,730.00 in company stock and sold $64,448.00 in company stock. Only 3.63% of the stock of ACNB is held by insiders. Only 20.92% of the stock of ACNB is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB



The P/E ratio of ACNB is 8.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of ACNB is 8.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. ACNB has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

