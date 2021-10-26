Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Earnings results for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical last issued its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business earned $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Aethlon Medical has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to $1.47 per share. Aethlon Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aethlon Medical stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for AEMD. The average twelve-month price target for Aethlon Medical is $10.00 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

Aethlon Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Aethlon Medical has a forecasted upside of 189.0% from its current price of $3.46. Aethlon Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Aethlon Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

In the past three months, Aethlon Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by insiders. Only 5.53% of the stock of Aethlon Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD



Earnings for Aethlon Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Aethlon Medical is -5.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aethlon Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

