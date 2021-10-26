How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Earnings results for Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company earned $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year ($8.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -7.16% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.19 per share. Aflac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Aflac will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aflac stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AFL. The average twelve-month price target for Aflac is $52.10 with a high price target of $63.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

on AFL

Aflac has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.10, Aflac has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $56.98. Aflac has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Aflac has been increasing its dividend for 39 years. The dividend payout ratio of Aflac is 26.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Aflac will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.43% next year. This indicates that Aflac will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

In the past three months, Aflac insiders have sold 3,719.16% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $55,210.00 in company stock and sold $2,108,556.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Aflac is held by insiders. 66.29% of the stock of Aflac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aflac (NYSE:AFL



Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -7.16% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Aflac is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Aflac has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aflac has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here