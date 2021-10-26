Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Earnings results for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business earned $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.01 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Agnico Eagle Mines will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “57168607”.

Analyst Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Agnico Eagle Mines stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for AEM. The average twelve-month price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is $93.81 with a high price target of $121.50 and a low price target of $63.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.81, Agnico Eagle Mines has a forecasted upside of 62.2% from its current price of $57.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines pays a meaningful dividend of 2.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 75.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agnico Eagle Mines will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.51% next year. This indicates that Agnico Eagle Mines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

In the past three months, Agnico Eagle Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by insiders. 59.30% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)



Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 18.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG Ratio of 19.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agnico Eagle Mines has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

