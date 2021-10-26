Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Earnings results for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm earned $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.48 per share. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alamo Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for ALG. The average twelve-month price target for Alamo Group is $150.00 with a high price target of $150.00 and a low price target of $150.00.

Alamo Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $150.00, Alamo Group has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $150.55.

Dividend Strength: Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alamo Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alamo Group is 9.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alamo Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.60% next year. This indicates that Alamo Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

In the past three months, Alamo Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,907,538.00 in company stock. Only 3.06% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by insiders. 90.61% of the stock of Alamo Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)



The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 24.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. Alamo Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alamo Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

