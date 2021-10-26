may delivered a positive earnings surprise Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Earnings results for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business earned $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.8. Earnings for Alamos Gold are expected to decrease by -14.89% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.40 per share. Alamos Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Alamos Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 905-694-9451 with passcode “5112333#”.

Analyst Opinion on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alamos Gold stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for AGI. The average twelve-month price target for Alamos Gold is $14.25 with a high price target of $15.50 and a low price target of $12.50.

Alamos Gold has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 1.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alamos Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alamos Gold is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alamos Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that Alamos Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

In the past three months, Alamos Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.77% of the stock of Alamos Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI



The P/E ratio of Alamos Gold is 162.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Alamos Gold is 162.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.48. Alamos Gold has a PEG Ratio of 1.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alamos Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

