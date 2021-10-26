How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Earnings results for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm earned $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Alerus Financial are expected to decrease by -22.49% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $1.93 per share. Alerus Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Alerus Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alerus Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for ALRSthe .

Dividend Strength: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alerus Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Alerus Financial is 25.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alerus Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.16% next year. This indicates that Alerus Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

In the past three months, Alerus Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Alerus Financial is held by insiders. Only 37.05% of the stock of Alerus Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS



The P/E ratio of Alerus Financial is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Alerus Financial is 10.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Alerus Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

