Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Earnings results for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology has generated $22.41 earnings per share over the last year ($8.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.2. Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 28.13% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $11.66 per share. Align Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Align Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723267 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Align Technology stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for ALGN. The average twelve-month price target for Align Technology is $708.75 with a high price target of $790.00 and a low price target of $535.00.

Align Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $708.75, Align Technology has a forecasted upside of 20.2% from its current price of $589.81. Align Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Align Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

In the past three months, Align Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,834,858.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Align Technology is held by insiders. 83.32% of the stock of Align Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN



Align Technology has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Align Technology has a P/B Ratio of 14.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

