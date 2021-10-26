Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Earnings results for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alkermes are expected to grow by 728.57% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.58 per share. Alkermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Alkermes will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alkermes stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for ALKS. The average twelve-month price target for Alkermes is $29.80 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

Alkermes has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes does not currently pay a dividend. Alkermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

In the past three months, Alkermes insiders have sold 630.00% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $49,863.00 in company stock and sold $364,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Alkermes is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS



The P/E ratio of Alkermes is -79.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alkermes has a PEG Ratio of 10.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alkermes has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

