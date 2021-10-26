Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Earnings results for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel has generated ($9.33) earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.9. Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow by 229.35% in the coming year, from $5.11 to $16.83 per share. Allegiant Travel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Allegiant Travel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Allegiant Travel stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ALGT. The average twelve-month price target for Allegiant Travel is $257.45 with a high price target of $300.00 and a low price target of $214.00.

Allegiant Travel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $257.45, Allegiant Travel has a forecasted upside of 40.1% from its current price of $183.82. Allegiant Travel has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel does not currently pay a dividend. Allegiant Travel does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Allegiant Travel will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.64% next year. This indicates that Allegiant Travel will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

In the past three months, Allegiant Travel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $695,111.00 in company stock. 16.70% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 86.00% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT



Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow by 229.35% in the coming year, from $5.11 to $16.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is 79.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is 79.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Allegiant Travel has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

