Earnings : What to expect Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Earnings results for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 23.34% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $5.02 per share. Allison Transmission has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Allison Transmission will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723297”.

Analyst Opinion on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Allison Transmission stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for ALSN. The average twelve-month price target for Allison Transmission is $42.25 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Allison Transmission has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.70, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.25, Allison Transmission has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $34.69. Allison Transmission has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allison Transmission has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allison Transmission is 29.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allison Transmission will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.14% next year. This indicates that Allison Transmission will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

In the past three months, Allison Transmission insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Allison Transmission is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN



Earnings for Allison Transmission are expected to grow by 23.34% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $5.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 10.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Allison Transmission is 10.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Allison Transmission has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allison Transmission has a P/B Ratio of 5.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

