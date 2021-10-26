Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $210.00

Ambarella stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ambarella stock Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $210.00. The analysts previously had $160.00 target price. Rosenblatt Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ambarella traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $181.71. 46647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708138. On Monday, Shares of Ambarella closed at $181.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.Ambarella has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $183.34. While on yearly highs and lows, Ambarella today has traded high as $183.34 and has touched $179.80 on the downward trend.

Ambarella Earnings and What to expect:

Ambarella last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 30th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company earned $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ambarella are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.11) per share. Ambarella has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ambarella are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -134.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ambarella is -134.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ambarella has a P/B Ratio of 13.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$177.14 And 5 day price change is $12.14 (7.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 488,345. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $162.00 and 20 day price change is $26.44 (17.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 580,921. 50 day moving average is $142.83 and 50 day price change is $84.44 ( 86.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 769,262. 200 day moving average is $112.82 and 200 day price change is $75.73 (71.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 582,476.

Other owners latest trading in Ambarella :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 15,800 which equates to market value of $2.46M and appx 0.20% owners of Ambarella

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 1,930 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Ambarella

On 10/25/2021 shares held by P.A.W. Capital Corp were 35,000 which equates to market value of $5.45M and appx 4.90% owners of Ambarella

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 74.50% for Ambarella

