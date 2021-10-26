Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Earnings results for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.67 per share. Amphenol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Amphenol will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 203-369-0935 with passcode “7183”.

Analyst Opinion on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Amphenol stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for APH. The average twelve-month price target for Amphenol is $77.86 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $69.00.

Amphenol has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.86, Amphenol has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $79.12. Amphenol has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amphenol does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Amphenol is 31.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amphenol will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.72% next year. This indicates that Amphenol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

In the past three months, Amphenol insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $34,706,495.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Amphenol is held by insiders. 94.95% of the stock of Amphenol is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphenol (NYSE:APH



Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 35.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 35.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Amphenol has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amphenol has a P/B Ratio of 8.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

