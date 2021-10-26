Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Earnings results for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.02 per share. Annaly Capital Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Annaly Capital Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160708”.

Analyst Opinion on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Annaly Capital Management stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for NLY. The average twelve-month price target for Annaly Capital Management is $8.96 with a high price target of $9.50 and a low price target of $8.50.



Annaly Capital Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.96, Annaly Capital Management has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $8.72. Annaly Capital Management has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Annaly Capital Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 80.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Annaly Capital Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.27% in the coming year. This indicates that Annaly Capital Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

In the past three months, Annaly Capital Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Annaly Capital Management is held by insiders. 42.40% of the stock of Annaly Capital Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY



Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 3.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Annaly Capital Management is 3.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Annaly Capital Management has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Annaly Capital Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

