How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Earnings results for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.83 per share. Antero Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Antero Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720354”.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Antero Midstream stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for AM. The average twelve-month price target for Antero Midstream is $9.10 with a high price target of $11.00 and a low price target of $7.50.

on AM’s analyst rating history

Antero Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.10, Antero Midstream has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $11.68. Antero Midstream has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Antero Midstream does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Antero Midstream is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Antero Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.43% in the coming year. This indicates that Antero Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

In the past three months, Antero Midstream insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $37,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.29% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by insiders. 51.30% of the stock of Antero Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM



Earnings for Antero Midstream are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is 16.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Antero Midstream is 16.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.42. Antero Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here