Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Earnings results for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company earned $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. Antero Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Antero Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720352”.

Analyst Opinion on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Antero Resources stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for AR. The average twelve-month price target for Antero Resources is $18.80 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $4.25.

on AR’s analyst rating history

Antero Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.80, Antero Resources has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $21.43. Antero Resources has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Antero Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

In the past three months, Antero Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,972,780.00 in company stock. Only 9.73% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by insiders. 73.20% of the stock of Antero Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR



Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here