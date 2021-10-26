Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Raised by Raymond James to $32.00

Antero Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Antero Resources stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $32.00. The analysts previously had $19.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Antero Resources traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $21.59. 714070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7194003. On Monday, Shares of Antero Resources closed at $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $21.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Antero Resources today has traded high as $21.60 and has touched $21.09 on the downward trend.

Antero Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Antero Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company earned $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. Antero Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Antero Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720352”.

Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Antero Resources is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Antero Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$20.46 And 5 day price change is $1.62 (8.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,292,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.84 and 20 day price change is $2.32 (12.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 7,352,060. 50 day moving average is $16.94 and 50 day price change is $8.82 ( 69.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,137,292. 200 day moving average is $12.51 and 200 day price change is $15.45 (258.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,538,202.

Other owners latest trading in Antero Resources :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 22,300 which equates to market value of $0.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Antero Resources

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 11,757 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Antero Resources

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cowa LLC were 23,544 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.30% owners of Antero Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.20% for Antero Resources

