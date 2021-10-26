Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Target Raised by Argus to $475.00

Anthem stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Anthem stock Target Raised by Argus on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $475.00. The analysts previously had $435.00 target price. Argus’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Anthem traded up $1.26 on friday, reaching $434.66. 332629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1184198. On friday, Shares of Anthem closed at $434.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.56 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29.Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $436.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Anthem today has traded high as $436.32 and has touched $431.15 on the downward trend.

Anthem Earnings and What to expect:

Anthem last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem has generated $22.48 earnings per share over the last year ($17.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $28.60 per share. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Anthem is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 25.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.74. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$423.31 And 5 day price change is $46.81 (12.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,300,960. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $391.31 and 20 day price change is $46.54 (11.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,160,385. 50 day moving average is $381.56 and 50 day price change is $67.53 ( 18.38%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,069,176. 200 day moving average is $365.29 and 200 day price change is $97.94 (29.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,157,837.

Other owners latest trading in Anthem :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 2,320 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.00% owners of Anthem

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 330,510 which equates to market value of $123.21M and appx 0.30% owners of Anthem

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 1,182 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Anthem

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.69% for Anthem

