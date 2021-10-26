APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Raised by Raymond James to $45.00

APA stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. APA stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $45.00. The analysts previously had $30.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of APA traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.32. 1438730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11121570. On Monday, Shares of APA closed at $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.78. While on yearly highs and lows, APA today has traded high as $28.68 and has touched $28.14 on the downward trend.

APA Earnings and What to expect:

APA last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. APA has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -13.75% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $2.76 per share. APA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. APA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7990266”.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$27.79 And 5 day price change is $1.73 (6.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,291,183. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.86 and 20 day price change is $6.90 (31.81%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,958,985. 50 day moving average is $21.45 and 50 day price change is $11.46 ( 66.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,539,244. 200 day moving average is $19.94 and 200 day price change is $11.93 (71.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,324,980.

Other owners latest trading in APA :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 468,646 which equates to market value of $10.04M and appx 0.00% owners of APA

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 1,046,000 which equates to market value of $22.42M and appx 0.10% owners of APA

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC were 1,922,729 which equates to market value of $41.20M and appx 0.60% owners of APA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.42% for APA

