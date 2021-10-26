Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Its revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.81 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Applied Industrial Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2896840”.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Applied Industrial Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for AIT. The average twelve-month price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is $109.00 with a high price target of $111.00 and a low price target of $105.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.00, Applied Industrial Technologies has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $101.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 27.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Industrial Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.72% next year. This indicates that Applied Industrial Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

In the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by insiders. 90.79% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT



Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

