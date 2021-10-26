Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Earnings results for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($4.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.12 per share. Arch Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Arch Capital Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3440118”.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Arch Capital Group stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for ACGL. The average twelve-month price target for Arch Capital Group is $44.00 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

Arch Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Arch Capital Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

In the past three months, Arch Capital Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $210,200.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by insiders. 88.64% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL



Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 24.47% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

