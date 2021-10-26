Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Earnings results for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company earned $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $3.04 per share. Ares Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ares Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159844”.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ares Management stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for ARES. The average twelve-month price target for Ares Management is $75.14 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $54.00.

Ares Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.14, Ares Management has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $83.59. Ares Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management pays a meaningful dividend of 2.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ares Management has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Management is 101.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ares Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.84% next year. This indicates that Ares Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

In the past three months, Ares Management insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,430,007.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 49.34% of the stock of Ares Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.78% of the stock of Ares Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES



Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 48.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 48.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Ares Management has a P/B Ratio of 9.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

