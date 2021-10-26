Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Earnings results for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for ARMOUR Residential REIT are expected to grow by 15.63% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.11 per share. ARMOUR Residential REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for ARR. The average twelve-month price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $11.58 with a high price target of $13.00 and a low price target of $10.25.

on ARR’s analyst rating history

ARMOUR Residential REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.58, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $10.74. ARMOUR Residential REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ARMOUR Residential REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is 93.02%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, ARMOUR Residential REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.11% in the coming year. This indicates that ARMOUR Residential REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

In the past three months, ARMOUR Residential REIT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $674,937.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT is held by insiders. 60.83% of the stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR



Earnings for ARMOUR Residential REIT are expected to grow by 15.63% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is 5.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is 5.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here