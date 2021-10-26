Earnings and Growth Analysis : Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Earnings results for Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.86. The business earned $168.10 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.67) diluted earnings per share). Armstrong Flooring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Dividend Strength: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring does not currently pay a dividend. Armstrong Flooring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

In the past three months, Armstrong Flooring insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $418,524.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by insiders. 69.12% of the stock of Armstrong Flooring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Armstrong Flooring is -1.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Armstrong Flooring has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

