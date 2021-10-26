Earnings and Growth Analysis : Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Earnings results for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business earned $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Arrow Financial are expected to decrease by -12.61% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $2.91 per share. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

like Arrow Financial stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 60.22% of gave Arrow Financial an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arrow Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arrow Financial is 38.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arrow Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.71% next year. This indicates that Arrow Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

In the past three months, Arrow Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.28% of the stock of Arrow Financial is held by insiders. 43.73% of the stock of Arrow Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW



Earnings for Arrow Financial are expected to decrease by -12.61% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Arrow Financial is 11.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Arrow Financial is 11.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Arrow Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here