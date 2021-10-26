Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Earnings results for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm earned $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.70 per share. ASGN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. ASGN will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723652”.

Analyst Opinion on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ASGN stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for ASGN. The average twelve-month price target for ASGN is $120.50 with a high price target of $128.00 and a low price target of $110.00.

ASGN has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.50, ASGN has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $117.62. ASGN has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN does not currently pay a dividend. ASGN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

In the past three months, ASGN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,807,527.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of ASGN is held by insiders. 91.98% of the stock of ASGN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)



Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.70 per share. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 28.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 28.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. ASGN has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASGN has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

