Wall street estimates Earnings report Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Earnings results for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. Aspen Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Aspen Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6994407”.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aspen Technology stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for AZPN. The average twelve-month price target for Aspen Technology is $165.83 with a high price target of $180.00 and a low price target of $144.00.

Aspen Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $165.83, Aspen Technology has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $154.87. Aspen Technology has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

In the past three months, Aspen Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Aspen Technology is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN



The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 32.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 32.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 13.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

