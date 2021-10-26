Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Earnings results for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business earned $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.11% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $1.96 per share. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for ACBI. The average twelve-month price target for Atlantic Capital Bancshares is $25.85 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $24.16.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.85, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $27.97. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

In the past three months, Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $255,790.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 84.96% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI



Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.11% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 13.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 13.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

