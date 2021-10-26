Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Earnings results for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. ATN International has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ATN International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.31 to ($0.95) per share. ATN International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. ATN International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ATN International stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for ATNI. The average twelve-month price target for ATN International is $58.50 with a high price target of $64.00 and a low price target of $53.00.

ATN International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.50, ATN International has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $45.55. ATN International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ATN International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

In the past three months, ATN International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.31% of the stock of ATN International is held by insiders. 64.40% of the stock of ATN International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI



Earnings for ATN International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.31 to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of ATN International is -55.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ATN International is -55.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ATN International has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

