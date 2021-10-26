Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $34.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $34.00. The analysts previously had $23.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.98. 1616942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4320663. On Monday, Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals closed at $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today has traded high as $30.75 and has touched $29.00 on the downward trend.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.43) per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is -27.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is -27.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 9.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$26.08 And 5 day price change is $9.87 (49.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,683,729. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.07 and 20 day price change is $7.60 (34.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,893,887. 50 day moving average is $20.02 and 50 day price change is $15.34 ( 106.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,124,835. 200 day moving average is $15.09 and 200 day price change is $15.68 (111.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,155,380.

Other owners latest trading in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 2,162 which equates to market value of $48K and appx 0.00% owners of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC were 801,100 which equates to market value of $17.73M and appx 1.00% owners of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Chiron Capital Management LLC were 13,500 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.20% owners of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 38.27% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING