Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Earnings results for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. Earnings for Automatic Data Processing are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.34 per share. Automatic Data Processing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Automatic Data Processing will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Automatic Data Processing stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ADP. The average twelve-month price target for Automatic Data Processing is $204.91 with a high price target of $230.00 and a low price target of $143.00.

Automatic Data Processing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $204.91, Automatic Data Processing has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $218.07. Automatic Data Processing has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Automatic Data Processing has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Automatic Data Processing is 61.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Automatic Data Processing will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.68% next year. This indicates that Automatic Data Processing will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

In the past three months, Automatic Data Processing insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,788.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Automatic Data Processing is held by insiders. 78.39% of the stock of Automatic Data Processing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP



Earnings for Automatic Data Processing are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Automatic Data Processing is 35.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Automatic Data Processing is 35.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. Automatic Data Processing has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Automatic Data Processing has a P/B Ratio of 16.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

