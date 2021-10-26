Will stock surge before Earnings results? AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Earnings results for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year ($7.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.71 per share. AvalonBay Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. AvalonBay Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “3331173”.

Analyst Opinion on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AvalonBay Communities stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for AVB. The average twelve-month price target for AvalonBay Communities is $232.86 with a high price target of $285.00 and a low price target of $165.00.

on AVB

AvalonBay Communities has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $232.86, AvalonBay Communities has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $232.77. AvalonBay Communities has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AvalonBay Communities has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 73.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AvalonBay Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.02% next year. This indicates that AvalonBay Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

In the past three months, AvalonBay Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,126,588.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by insiders. 87.70% of the stock of AvalonBay Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB



Earnings for AvalonBay Communities are expected to grow by 9.01% in the coming year, from $7.99 to $8.71 per share. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 30.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of AvalonBay Communities is 30.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. AvalonBay Communities has a PEG Ratio of 6.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AvalonBay Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

