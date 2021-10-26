Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Earnings results for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year ($8.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 7.94% in the coming year, from $8.94 to $9.65 per share. Avery Dennison has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Avery Dennison will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avery Dennison stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for AVY. The average twelve-month price target for Avery Dennison is $221.33 with a high price target of $250.00 and a low price target of $181.00.

Avery Dennison has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $221.33, Avery Dennison has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $218.02. Avery Dennison has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison pays a meaningful dividend of 1.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avery Dennison has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avery Dennison is 38.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Avery Dennison will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.19% next year. This indicates that Avery Dennison will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

In the past three months, Avery Dennison insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,117.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by insiders. 87.04% of the stock of Avery Dennison is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY



Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 7.94% in the coming year, from $8.94 to $9.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 24.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Avery Dennison is 24.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.61. Avery Dennison has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avery Dennison has a P/B Ratio of 12.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

