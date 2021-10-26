Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Earnings results for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 29.07% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.11 per share. Avid Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avid Technology stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for AVID. The average twelve-month price target for Avid Technology is $37.33 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

on AVID’s analyst rating history

Avid Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, Avid Technology has a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current price of $28.78. Avid Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

In the past three months, Avid Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $646,000.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by insiders. 75.50% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID



Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 29.07% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 48.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 48.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90.

More latest stories: here