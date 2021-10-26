, Will stock surge before Earnings results? AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Earnings results for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. AXIS Capital has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for AXIS Capital are expected to decrease by -2.69% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $4.70 per share. AXIS Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. AXIS Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160458”.

Analyst Opinion on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AXIS Capital stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for AXS. The average twelve-month price target for AXIS Capital is $58.67 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

AXIS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.67, AXIS Capital has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $52.63. AXIS Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 3.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AXIS Capital has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. Based on earnings estimates, AXIS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.74% next year. This indicates that AXIS Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

In the past three months, AXIS Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by insiders. 90.09% of the stock of AXIS Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS



The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is 16.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of AXIS Capital is 16.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. AXIS Capital has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AXIS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

