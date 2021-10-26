Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Earnings results for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Earnings for AXT are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.47 per share. AXT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. AXT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “8289338”.

Analyst Opinion on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AXT stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for AXTI. The average twelve-month price target for AXT is $16.00 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

on AXTI’s analyst rating history

AXT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, AXT has a forecasted upside of 84.3% from its current price of $8.68. AXT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT does not currently pay a dividend. AXT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

In the past three months, AXT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $274,436.00 in company stock. Only 8.33% of the stock of AXT is held by insiders. 57.95% of the stock of AXT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI



Earnings for AXT are expected to grow by 20.51% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of AXT is 34.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of AXT is 34.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. AXT has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here