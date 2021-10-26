Reports First Quarter 2020 Results BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Earnings results for BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. BankFinancial has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for BankFinancial are expected to grow by 24.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.62 per share. BankFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for BankFinancial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for BFIN. The average twelve-month price target for BankFinancial is $13.50 with a high price target of $13.50 and a low price target of $13.50.

on BFIN’s analyst rating history

BankFinancial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, BankFinancial has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $11.39. BankFinancial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BankFinancial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BankFinancial is 65.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankFinancial will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that BankFinancial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

In the past three months, BankFinancial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.31% of the stock of BankFinancial is held by insiders. 61.60% of the stock of BankFinancial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN



Earnings for BankFinancial are expected to grow by 24.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of BankFinancial is 21.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of BankFinancial is 21.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. BankFinancial has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here