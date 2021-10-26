thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Earnings results for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company earned $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 million. Bankwell Financial Group has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Bankwell Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.93% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.25 per share. Bankwell Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bankwell Financial Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for BWFG. The average twelve-month price target for Bankwell Financial Group is $34.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

on BWFG’s analyst rating history

Bankwell Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Bankwell Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $30.05. Bankwell Financial Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bankwell Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 96.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Bankwell Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.15% next year. This indicates that Bankwell Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

In the past three months, Bankwell Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $21,819.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 26.45% of the stock of Bankwell Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.90% of the stock of Bankwell Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG



Earnings for Bankwell Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.93% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Bankwell Financial Group is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here