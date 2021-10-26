Earnings and Growth Analysis : Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Earnings results for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm earned $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Benchmark Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Benchmark Electronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Benchmark Electronics stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for BHE. The average twelve-month price target for Benchmark Electronics is $34.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

Benchmark Electronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Benchmark Electronics has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $25.86. Benchmark Electronics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Benchmark Electronics has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 69.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

In the past three months, Benchmark Electronics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $197,790.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by insiders. 93.63% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE



The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 32.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 32.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. Benchmark Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

