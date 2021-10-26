Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to Underperform

Beyond Meat stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Beyond Meat Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Beyond Meat traded down -$1.18 on Monday, reaching $94.82. 2445968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2736811. Shares of Beyond Meat were trading at $94.82 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $221.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Beyond Meat's today has traded high as $96.33 and has touched $93.79 on the downward trend.

Beyond Meat Earnings and What to expect:

Beyond Meat last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($1.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.60) per share. Beyond Meat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -65.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Meat has a P/B Ratio of 16.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $100.55 And 5 day price change is -$12.23 (-11.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,656,277. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $103.31 and 20 day price change is -$12.12 (-11.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,675,309. 50 day moving average is $110.62 and 50 day price change is -$23.57 ( -19.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,361,672. 200 day moving average is $131.52 and 200 day price change is -$21.40 (-18.35%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,309,670.

Other owners latest trading in Beyond Meat :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by United Maritime Capital LLC were 8,735 which equates to market value of $0.92M and appx 1.00% owners of Beyond Meat

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 6,607 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Beyond Meat

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Global Retirement Partners LLC were 1,403 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Beyond Meat

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 51.57% for Beyond Meat

