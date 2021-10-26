How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Earnings results for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($4.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 762.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $1.38 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. BioMarin Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2382767”.

Analyst Opinion on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for BMRN. The average twelve-month price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $103.24 with a high price target of $152.00 and a low price target of $82.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.24, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $73.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 94.44% of the stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN



Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 762.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 17.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 17.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 15.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

