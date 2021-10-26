Earnings and Growth Analysis : Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Earnings results for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company earned $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to grow by 30.14% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.95 per share. Black Stone Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Black Stone Minerals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4659348”.

Analyst Opinion on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Black Stone Minerals stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for BSM. The average twelve-month price target for Black Stone Minerals is $38.06 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $12.25.

Black Stone Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.06, Black Stone Minerals has a forecasted upside of 210.2% from its current price of $12.27. Black Stone Minerals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Black Stone Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 170.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Black Stone Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Black Stone Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

In the past three months, Black Stone Minerals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $74,775.00 in company stock. 21.10% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.48% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM



Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to grow by 30.14% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 39.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 39.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.58. Black Stone Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

