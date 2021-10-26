Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Earnings results for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.28 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Blackstone Mortgage Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for BXMT. The average twelve-month price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $32.60 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Blackstone Mortgage Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 110.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Blackstone Mortgage Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.77% in the coming year. This indicates that Blackstone Mortgage Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

In the past three months, Blackstone Mortgage Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $197,691.00 in company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. 55.14% of the stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT



Earnings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Blackstone Mortgage Trust is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

