Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Earnings results for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business earned $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($3.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to decrease by -10.12% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $3.82 per share. Boot Barn has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Boot Barn will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724517”.

Analyst Opinion on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Boot Barn stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for BOOT. The average twelve-month price target for Boot Barn is $79.73 with a high price target of $120.00 and a low price target of $31.00.

on BOOT’s analyst rating history

Boot Barn has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.73, Boot Barn has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $100.78. Boot Barn has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn does not currently pay a dividend. Boot Barn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

In the past three months, Boot Barn insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,315,349.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Boot Barn is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT



Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to decrease by -10.12% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 29.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Boot Barn is 29.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Boot Barn has a P/B Ratio of 7.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here