Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Earnings results for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Its revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.8. Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 16.15% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.87 per share. Boston Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Boston Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Boston Scientific stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for BSX. The average twelve-month price target for Boston Scientific is $49.13 with a high price target of $53.00 and a low price target of $42.74.

on BSX

Boston Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.13, Boston Scientific has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $44.49. Boston Scientific has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Boston Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

In the past three months, Boston Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,191,984.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by insiders. 89.80% of the stock of Boston Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX



Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 16.15% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 134.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Boston Scientific is 134.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. Boston Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here