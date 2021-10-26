Did they just beat EPS? Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Earnings results for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.89 per share. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Braemar Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722816”.

Analyst Opinion on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for BHR. The average twelve-month price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is $10.33 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Braemar Hotels & Resorts will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.91% next year. This indicates that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

In the past three months, Braemar Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,760.00 in company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 63.78% of the stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)



Earnings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Braemar Hotels & Resorts is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

